NEWS

Police use bean bag gun on knife-wielding suspect who claimed he killed people
EMBED </>More News Videos

HPD shoots knife wielding man with bean bag shotgun (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police used a bean ban gun to subdue a man with a knife, who told officers he had killed "the entire north side of Houston."

Police say they encountered a man waving the knife around at Fannin and Rusk just after 6am Tuesday. An officer tried to get the man to put the knife down, but he refused.

"We tried talking to him. We eventually had to deploy a soft impact weapon as well as multiple CED's," officer Curtis Hampton said.

Hampton said they believe the man was suffering delusions.

The man was not injured and was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
EMBED </>More News Videos

HPD updates ABC13 on peaceful end to confrontation with armed man

Related Topics:
newscrimepoliceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump 'Not Making Policy at the Moment' on N. Korea, Adviser Says
Restaurant delivers cold medicine to sick customer
Leopard wanders into village in India
Trump: North Korea Nuclear ICBM 'Won't Happen'
More News
Top Stories
Lights knocked out after severe accident on Hillcroft
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Trump threatens GM over cars made in Mexico
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
2 chase suspects arrested after Verizon store burglary
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
Show More
Driver on I-45 does donuts on freeway, stops traffic
Man struck twice while crossing FM 1960
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays
More News
Top Video
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
More Video