Vehicle pursuit has ended in north Houston, near Cypress Station. A foot search in ongoing at this time. #HouNews



HPD Chase exited I-45 North Freeway at Paramatta, freeway lanes are open @abc13houston #Kattraffic #ABC13 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 18, 2017

Officers are searching for suspects who led police on a chase through north Harris County.The chase started sometime before 6 a.m. on I-45 North past FM 1960.We're told the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and took off into a neighborhood. SkyEye was over the scene that showed the suspect's truck that crashed into a fence in the 700 block of Sandy Runn near the Rock Creek Apartments.At least two K9 officers are on the scene to help with the search.It's unclear why officers started chasing them. Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.