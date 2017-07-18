NEWS

Officers search for chase suspects who crashed into N. Harris Co. neighborhood

EMBED

The suspect's truck was found crashed into a fence near an apartment complex.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers are searching for suspects who led police on a chase through north Harris County.

The chase started sometime before 6 a.m. on I-45 North past FM 1960.



We're told the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and took off into a neighborhood. SkyEye was over the scene that showed the suspect's truck that crashed into a fence in the 700 block of Sandy Runn near the Rock Creek Apartments.



At least two K9 officers are on the scene to help with the search.



It's unclear why officers started chasing them. Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.
