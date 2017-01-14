  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Runners cross the finish line at the ABB 5K
Officers open fire on SUV during pursuit near Pasadena

PASADENA, TX (KTRK) --
Police sources say a man is in custody after an officer chased an SUV down the highway, firing at it.

Sources say the officer was chasing the SUV along the Beltway around 10pm Saturday. The officer fired at the SUV near the Beltway and Spencer.

The vehicle was hit in the door, but the suspect was not hit. The suspect continued driving, and eventually exited the Beltway and ended up in a neighborhood near Red Bluff Road.

The driver of the SUV drove down a dead-end street and then continued on into a dirt field that is currently under construction. He crashed into a trench and was taken into custody.

It's not yet clear why authorities were chasing the man.

According to police sources, the SUV is not listed as stolen.
