Police officer who shot and killed Minneapolis woman identified

Officer accused of killing woman who called 911 identified.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota --
New details are out about the deadly police shooting in Minneapolis where a bride-to-be was killed after calling 911 for help.

Justine Damond was shot and killed by a police officer responding to her call.

The woman's fiancé, Don Diamond, is pleading with police to have them explain what happened.

The pair were set to get married next month.

Saturday night at 11:28 p.m., Damond called police to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

Just four minutes later, officers on the scene reported they had opened fire.

Family members of a woman from Australia say she was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis after calling to report an assault.



Incident investigators are working to learn what happened between the two calls. There is no dash cam video of the incident and both officers' body cameras were turned off.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Damond was in her pajamas when she approached the police SUV parked at the end of the alley about 100 feet behind her house.

The report indicates she was standing by the driver's side of the vehicle when the officer in the passenger seat allegedly reached across the vehicle and opened fire, shooting her through the driver's side door.

That officer, identified as Mohammed Noor, is a two-year veteran of the force. He had three complaints filed against him. Two are still open.

Sources close to the investigation told ABC News' Minneapolis affiliate KSTP, Damond was shot two to three times.

Investigators said no weapons were found at the scene, other than the officer's gun.

