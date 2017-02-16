NEWS

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in NW Houston

Police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer in northwest Houston.

According to Houston police, at about 11am a suspect reportedly broke into an officer's home in the 6500 block of Yorkdale. The suspect was shot and taken to Ben Taub Hospital in unknown condition.

The officer was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

