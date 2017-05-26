NEWS

I-10 westbound at Sheldon closed after wreck involving officer

HOUSTON, Texas --
We're following breaking news out of east Harris County, where a Baytown police officer was involved in a crash on I-10.

Traffic is getting by on just one lane on the Baytown East Freeway westbound near Sheldon Road.

At least one vehicle is said to be overturned at the scene.

We do not know why the accident occurred or if the officer was responding to a call when the wreck happened.

The condition of the officer is not known.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we'll bring you new details and traffic updates every 10 minutes on Eyewitness News this morning.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscar crashHouston
