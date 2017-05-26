NEWS

Baytown officer involved in 3-vehicle wreck on I-10 East

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-10 East, including a Baytown Police officer.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Traffic is now moving again on the Baytown East Freeway after an officer-involved crash at Dell Dale Boulevard.

Three vehicles wrecked on the freeway, leaving traffic open on just one lane.

Police said a woman driving a Nissan Maxima crashed into a Kia and a Baytown Police cruiser.

EMBED More News Videos

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck early this morning with a Baytown Police officer.



Both women and the officer were taken to the hospital, but all are expected to be okay.

The westbound lanes are moving once again, and the good news again is that no one was seriously hurt.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscar crashHouston
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump attends G7 meetings in Italy
Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing 25
Attack on bus carrying Christians in Egypt leaves at least 15 dead
Thieves in church van smash their way into NE Houston store
Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe
More News
Top Stories
Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup
Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe
99 FREE things for the week ahead
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
Thieves in church van smash their way into NE Houston store
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Travis Herzog visits 9,243 students for 2017 school year
Show More
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
Mom who lost her legs in head-on crash talks to ABC13
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Busy Galleria-area intersection to be closed this weekend
3rd suspect arrested after deadly shooting near Alvin
More News
Top Video
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe
Travis Herzog visits 9,243 students for 2017 school year
Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup
More Video