EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2038705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three vehicles were involved in a wreck early this morning with a Baytown Police officer.

Traffic is now moving again on the Baytown East Freeway after an officer-involved crash at Dell Dale Boulevard.Three vehicles wrecked on the freeway, leaving traffic open on just one lane.Police said a woman driving a Nissan Maxima crashed into a Kia and a Baytown Police cruiser.Both women and the officer were taken to the hospital, but all are expected to be okay.The westbound lanes are moving once again, and the good news again is that no one was seriously hurt.