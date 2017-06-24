Update: #CSPD motorcycle officer is in serious but stable condition. He was supporting VP Pence motorcade. Keep him in your thoughts/prayers — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) June 24, 2017

A motorcycle officer escorting Vice President Mike Pence in Colorado has been involved in a serious accident.The crash happened when the vice president was visiting Colorado Springs. Pence was not involved in the accident and was not injured.The injured officer was taken to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.Vice President Pence arrived at the airport shortly after the incident and was able to leave as scheduled. He has asked to be updated on the officer's condition.