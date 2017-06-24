NEWS

Officer in Vice President Pence motorcade injured in wreck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KTRK) --
A motorcycle officer escorting Vice President Mike Pence in Colorado has been involved in a serious accident.

The crash happened when the vice president was visiting Colorado Springs. Pence was not involved in the accident and was not injured.


The injured officer was taken to the hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

Vice President Pence arrived at the airport shortly after the incident and was able to leave as scheduled. He has asked to be updated on the officer's condition.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmike pencecrashmotorcycle accidentColorado
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massachusetts jogger slaying suspect indicted for murder
Search suspended for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
More News
Top Stories
Heavy rain expected around Houston this weekend
Search suspended for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Suspected drunk driver causes fatal crash
Texas mom charged in 2 toddlers' hot car deaths
Rape suspect arrested at second senior living center
Show More
World's Ugliest Dog crowns sleepy, gassy mastiff
A Houston mom conned by phone scam
Parents of baby who starved say another child on the way
Family asking for answers after loved ones vanished
Indicted HPD officer seen kicking suspect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos