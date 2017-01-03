Officer accused of beating teen in the streets

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KTRK) --Bystanders accused a police officer of beating a teenage girl Monday in the streets of Philadelphia.
Video posted to Facebook shows the officer engaging the teen while trying to break up a brawl between two groups of people in Philadelphia's southwest side.
RELATED: METRO releases video of violent takedown by officer
At one point, witnesses can be heard screaming "no," as the officer appears to swing their fists in the teen's face.
A second officer jumps in with their night stick drawn to assist the first officer.
Local reports indicate Philadelphia police are aware of the video, and are investigating.
SEE ALSO: Rare glimpse in Houston police lockup; head bashed, blood-smeared floor
Police release video of cop beaten up by suspect