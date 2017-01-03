Officer accused of beating teen in the streets

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1453222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A DWI suspect struggled when police attempted to take his blood in early morning hours; soon after his head is slammed into jail door frame and falls to floor, bloodied.

Chicago police released dash cam and body camera footage of an arrest in which an officer was beaten by a suspect but did not fire her weapon because she feared community backlash.

Bystanders accused a police officer of beating a teenage girl Monday in the streets of Philadelphia.Video posted to Facebook shows the officer engaging the teen while trying to break up a brawl between two groups of people in Philadelphia's southwest side.At one point, witnesses can be heard screaming "no," as the officer appears to swing their fists in the teen's face.A second officer jumps in with their night stick drawn to assist the first officer.Local reports indicate Philadelphia police are aware of the video, and are investigating.