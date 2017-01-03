NEWS

Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
The camera was rolling as a cop allegedly beat a teenager in the streets of Philadelphia (KTRK)

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KTRK) --
Bystanders accused a police officer of beating a teenage girl Monday in the streets of Philadelphia.

Video posted to Facebook shows the officer engaging the teen while trying to break up a brawl between two groups of people in Philadelphia's southwest side.

At one point, witnesses can be heard screaming "no," as the officer appears to swing their fists in the teen's face.

A second officer jumps in with their night stick drawn to assist the first officer.

Local reports indicate Philadelphia police are aware of the video, and are investigating.

