Off-duty deputy involved in Harris Co. shooting

Investigators said an off-duty deputy was working security at the complex when he noticed a man selling drugs on an air conditioning unit.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

It happened at an apartment complex on Ella near Richey Road.

He approached the man and the suspect did not comply with the deputy's orders. Investigators said the suspect reached for a gun that was sitting on the air conditioning unit next to the drugs, that's when the deputy shot the suspect. He was shot in the leg.

The suspect then threw his weapon over the fence at the apartment complex and attempted to flee. He was soon arrested. He's in the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive. He faces several charges.

The deputy was not hurt.

He has been with the HCSO for seven years.
