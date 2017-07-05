NEWS

NYPD officer dies after being shot in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York --
A New York Police Department officer who was shot while in a police command post vehicle has died.

Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran, was shot in the vehicle parked in the Tremont section of the Bronx early Wednesday.

Police said a suspect walked up to the vehicle that was positioned in the neighborhood in response to a recent shooting, and opened fire.

Familia, 48, was shot through the window and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was treated for critical injuries.



While her partner radioed for help, other officers ran outside and fired at the suspect. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

'My partner's shot!': Audio released of moments after shooting of officer in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan has details on the moments after an officer was shot in the Bronx.



He has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.

The NYPD said it recovered the suspect's weapon at the scene:

Another person, believed to be innocent, was shot in the stomach and sustained a non-life threatening injury.

The officer was assigned to the 46th Precinct's Anti Crime unit.

"Based on what we know right now, it is clear this was an unprovoked attack on police officers who are assigned to keep the people of this great city safe," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

The shooting initially seemed similar to the shooting of Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in 2014, and was near where Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was fatally shot in November.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsnypdpolice officer shotNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
'Jesus loves strippers' sign removed after complaints
On-duty NY officer shot and killed in 'unprovoked attack'
More News
Top Stories
La Porte firefighter crashes vehicle into home
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Healthy pastas for your summer BBQ
Woman beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
HPD: 2 dead after drive-by shooting in Third Ward
Show More
Neighbor with bat comes to rescue of 4 stabbed
Silver Alert issued for man with Parkinson's disease
Residents create pulley system after elevator stopped working
Bodies recovered in lake believed to be couple
Man fatally shot as he moves out of N. Harris Co apartment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
Pigs take over Dallas highway after big rig overturns
More Photos