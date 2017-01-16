NEWS

NWS: Tornado with winds of 80mph caused damage in northwest Harris County
Tornado rips through northwest Harris County, Marla Carter reports. (KTRK)

SPRING, TX (KTRK) --
A tornado touched down in northwest Harris County Monday morning as severe weather moved through the area, the National Weather Service confirmed.

According to the NWS, the EF0 tornado was 100 yards long and 20 yards wide with winds of 80mph. The twister made landfall at Perry Road, just south of Windfern.

Witnesses shot video as trees were snapped and uprooted, and a highway sign knocked down.

Foti Kallergis is out in the Fort Bend area checking out the damage of Monday morning storms.


As the cell passed by Spring, a funnel cloud passed over Highway 99 and I-45. It snapped the tops out of several trees and knocked over signs as it crossed the roadway. Fortunately there were no homes or businesses in the path of the storm.

Drivers spot large funnel cloud in north Harris County.



Sherry Kincaid was caught out in the rain when the storm passed over.

"It was raining a lot and blowing, I mean hard," she said. "It got really dark and it was really windy and I texted my son I said, 'Oh my God, it's really dark, I think that tornado is close by,' He goes, 'Nooo.'"

But clearly something was close by, proven by debris littering the entrance ramp to Highway 99.
Possible tornado spotted off Hwy 99 in the Spring area



Ian Kincaid said, "You could tell because, you know, the bushes and everything were flying over the place, but it wasn't really anything major. I've seen worse."

The storm cell passed by very quickly and as far as we have heard, there are no serious reports of damage in Spring or The Woodlands.
