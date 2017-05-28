NEWS

Nurse becomes icon after Vietnam War death

EMBED </>More Videos

A nurse becomes an icon after being the only woman in the U.S. Army to be killed by hostile fire during the Vietnam war.

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Sharon Lane became an icon after she became the only woman in the U.S. Army killed by hostile fire during the Vietnam War.

The 25-year-old nurse died when a rocket slammed into her ward in 1969. Those who were with her vividly remember the palpable sadness.

This Memorial Day, fellow veterans remember Lane for her focus and attentiveness as a nurse. She was restless as a young woman but found her calling tending to the wounded in Vietnam.

The Ohio woman has been immortalized in books, statues and exhibits. She even helped inspire characters in a television show.

Veterans still gather at her grave to pay their respects nearly 50 years after her death. They vow to keep Lane's memory alive even as those who knew her personally pass away.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsnursesvietnam warwoman killedu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
BA resumes flights following computer outage
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Bee tattoo honors Manchester victims
More News
Top Stories
3-year-old missing in Sam Houston National Forest
Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting including deputy
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend on Monday
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
PHOTOS: Keuchel returns, Astros win
VIDEO: Great White shark attack in California
Houstonians take a dip in neighborhood pools
Show More
FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money
Bee tattoo honors Manchester victims
Couple diagnosed with cancer days apart
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Larger-than-life LEGO animals take over Houston Zoo
More News
Top Video
Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness
Family remembers victims of bus crash in Alvin
Uber partners with Mont. Co. to prevent drunk driving
After a hurricane, don't count on the gov for assistance
More Video