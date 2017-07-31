NEWS

Notable firings and resignations under the Trump administration

President Donald Trump speaks about the healthcare vote during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Six months into his administration, Donald Trump seems to be shaking up his staff.

White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci resigned Monday, just 10 days after being named to the post.

Here's a look at notable people who resigned or were fired from the Trump Administration:

Sean Spicer
The White House press secretary resigned after a tumultuous six-month run on the podium where he often had run-ins with the press. His daily televised briefings made him the subject of a high-profile Saturday Night Live parody by Melissa McCarthy.

Michael Flynn
Trump's first National Security Advisor, former Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, had the shortest tenure in that position. After just 24 days, Flynn resigned on February 13, after The Washington Post stated he had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition of power.

James Comey

Trump fired the FBI director on May 9, 3-and-a-half years into a 10-year term. He initially claimed that Comey's firing was due to his handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 election, but he also admitted to NBC's Lester Holt that it was because he was unhappy with the investigation into his own campaign's ties with Russia.


Reince Priebus
Former RNC chair Reince Priebus was appointed to the powerful position of Chief of Staff but unceremoniously fired, seemingly via tweet, on July 28. Trump announced that General John Kelly, serving as Secretary of Homeland Security, would be replacing him.

Sally Yates
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired just hours after she announced the Justice Department would not defend Trump's controversial executive order temporarily banning all refugees and travelers from certain countries.
Related Topics:
newsdonald trumpsean spicerthe white housemichael flynnu.s. & world
