Not wearing your seat belt? 'Click It or Ticket' campaign underway across area

'Click It or Ticket' campaign underway across area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Not wearing a seat belt? Expect to see more law enforcement on the road during the "Click It or Ticket" campaign.

The campaign starts on Monday, May 22 through June 4.

According to TxDOT, 994 people died last year because they were not wearing seat belts -- an increase of nine percent from 2015.

In Texas, the law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200.

Children younger than 8 years old must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they're taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If they aren't properly restrained, the driver faces fines up to $250 plus court costs.

