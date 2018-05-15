Northeast braces for severe thunderstorms bringing flash flooding, winds, hail

MAX GOLEMBO
The Northeast is bracing for severe thunderstorms that could bring flash flooding, hail, winds up to 80 mph and possibly tornadoes.

A tornado watch was issued this afternoon for upstate New York, the Hudson Valley, northeast Pennsylvania, western Connecticut, Massachusetts and southern Vermont. Winds up to 80 mph and large hail are also threats in those areas.

The storms will move east quickly this afternoon and are expected to reach the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour, likely between 5 and 7 p.m.

Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are all under severe thunderstorm watches.

The severe threat will likely pass by about 9 p.m.

The Southeast is also expected to see heavy rain over the next several days. Flash flooding is possible throughout the week.
