North Shore HS graduate found dead with gunshot wound in head in NE Houston

His mother said she heard a gun go off and screams at the front of the house and found her son shot in the head.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating the death of a teen in northeast Houston.

Officers arrived at a home on the 13800 block of Northlake and Fernlake after receiving a call around 8:45 p.m.

They found a 17-year-old Joseph Reyes with a gunshot wound to the head in the driveway of his own home. Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.

His mother said she heard a gun go off and screams at the front of the house and found her son shot in the head.

She said tried to save her son's life.

"I did CPR. He was breathing and he didn't make it. He just didn't make it," his mother said.

She said Joseph just graduated from North Shore Senior High School last week. He was the oldest of four children and leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Flowers have already been placed in the driveway where Joseph was found.

"He was a good kid. He was a good big brother. He was my only son. He was very loving," his mother said.

Meanwhile, officers told ABC13 that there were several people at the home at the time of the shooting who had conflicting stories. They were all taken to the police department for questioning.

Investigators do not know if the teen shot himself or was shot by someone else.
shootingman killedman shothouston police departmentinvestigationHouston
