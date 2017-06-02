NEWS

North Shore HS graduate found dead with gunshot wound in head in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

His mother said she heard a gun go off and screams at the front of the house and found her son shot in the head.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating the death of a teen in northeast Houston.

Officers arrived at a home on the 13800 block of Northlake and Fernlake after receiving a call around 8:45 p.m.

They found a 17-year-old Joseph Reyes with a gunshot wound to the head in the driveway of his own home. Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.

His mother said she heard a gun go off and screams at the front of the house and found her son shot in the head.

She said tried to save her son's life.

"I did CPR. He was breathing and he didn't make it. He just didn't make it," his mother said.

She said Joseph just graduated from North Shore Senior High School last week. He was the oldest of four children and leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Flowers have already been placed in the driveway where Joseph was found.

"He was a good kid. He was a good big brother. He was my only son. He was very loving," his mother said.

Meanwhile, officers told ABC13 that there were several people at the home at the time of the shooting who had conflicting stories. They were all taken to the police department for questioning.

Investigators do not know if the teen shot himself or was shot by someone else.

Stay with ABC13 as this story develops. Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis has updates all morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedman shothouston police departmentinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman drowns in pool of SW Houston retirement home
Trump admin wants Supreme Court to review travel ban
'Tear it down': DC mayor reacts to fake ICE flyers
Conway won't say whether Trump believes global warming is a hoax
Woman in custody after throwing son down subway stairs
More News
Top Stories
Woodlands man released from Dominican Republic prison
Woman drowns in pool of SW Houston retirement home
At least 36 killed in Philippine casino attack
Free Press Summer Fest parking and transportation
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
Mom of murdered 4-year-old talks about case
Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway
Show More
Principal apologizes for offensive yearbook quote
High amount of bird deaths spark petition in Galveston
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle released
Community leaders call for end to Al Green threats
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
More News
Top Video
Woodlands man released from Dominican Republic prison
At least 36 killed in Philippine casino attack
High amount of bird deaths spark petition in Galveston
Mom of murdered 4-year-old talks about case
More Video