Noose found hanging in tree outside school in NC

Noose found at Union Pines High School in Moore County School

CAMERON, North Carolina --
Officials are investigating after a noose was found hanging from a tree outside Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Moore County Schools said the noose was not visible during school hours. They were alerted to it by pictures circulating on social media sites and came and took it down.

A news conference on the incident was planned for Monday afternoon.

Moore County Schools has its own investigative unit that specializes in school-related crimes. It is handling the case.

Check back for updates to this developing story

