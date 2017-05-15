Officials are investigating after a noose was found hanging from a tree outside Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina over the weekend.A spokesperson for Moore County Schools said the noose was not visible during school hours. They were alerted to it by pictures circulating on social media sites and came and took it down.A news conference on the incident was planned for Monday afternoon.Moore County Schools has its own investigative unit that specializes in school-related crimes. It is handling the case.