No nor'easter, but snow expected on first day of spring

M.L. NESTEL
Wet and chilly winter weather is expected to strike the eastern U.S. early this week.

That's actually a reprieve for the mid-Atlantic region, which will likely be spared a fourth nor'easter storm, according to ABC News' meteorologist Dan Peck.

Heavy rain in the southern states like North Carolina, and a blast of snow up along the northeast states like New York will begin overnight on Monday and into Tuesday -- officially the first day of spring.

Weather forecasts appeared to show that another Nor'easter storm was building strength. Those predictions, Peck added, have pulled back on Friday, with the bulk of the storm expected to drift out to sea.

Temperatures are still expected to remain "below average" and, Peck suggested, with cold conditions on both the East and West coasts.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos