HPD: 'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial

After a preliminary investigation, authorities have found neither a suspect nor victims after reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital. (Paul McRae)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Officials are continuing to investigate reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital. Two searches through the hospital's six floors and basement have been completed.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there was "no evidence of shooter or shooting."

"We responded very quickly and searched this hospital," Acevedo said.

He says the hospital responded appropriately to the situation.

"I am confident that if there was a threat, that threat is not here now," he said.

Patients have been evacuated from the hospital. Hundreds of staff, patients and family members are milling about in the area, mingled with armed officers.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing an indistinguishable noise as everyone ran for the exits.

"I heard them screaming 'code white,'" Edward Jaime said.

A "code white" is enforced to tell employees not at the hospital to stay away from the area.


Eyewitnesses told ABC13's Pooja Lodhia that people started running inside the hospital.

"The doctors came in and said that there had been shots fired on the second floor," one witness told ABC13. "To be in this situation is scary."

No injuries have been reported.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS AT BEN TAUB HOSPITAL:

Around 2:00PM: Houston police received a report of a shooting in progress.

2:13PM: TWEET FROM HPD: We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews

2:41PM: TWEET FROM HPD: Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews

2:48PM: TWEET FROM CHIEF ACEVEDO: At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point.

LAST MAJOR INCIDENT AT BEN TAUB HOSPITAL:

In October, a Harris County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded an inmate at Ben Taub Hospital who was holding a female medical student hostage.

Police said Ricky Lynn Hall took a piece of metal from inside of a pair of headphones provided by the hospital and made one end into a point that he held to the student's throat.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
