NJ man discovers message in bottle from England

Vince Stango of Long Beach Island was walking with his dogs Dolce and Luka after last week's nor'easter when he spotted something strange on the beach. There, left behind by the violent surf, was what looked like an old liquor bottle with a note inside. (WPVI)