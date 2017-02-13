An elderly woman from Queens was killed and her son with special needs was mauled by the dog she had recently adopted from a shelter.Louise Herminda, 75, had planned to return the dog, a mastiff, Monday because it was too aggressive.However, she was attacked by the mastiff in her 27th Street home near 38th Avenue in Long Island City just after midnight. Police said she suffered trauma to her upper torso area.She was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital at around 6 a.m. Monday morning.Her 39-year-old son with autism was also attacked, but sustained non-life threatening injuries to his lower left leg.The dog was sedated by NYPD ESU officers and is now in the custody of Animal Care & Control of NYC.Officials originally said the dog was adopted from the ASPCA, but the ASPCA said that wasn't the case. The dog may have instead been adopted from a private shelter, which is being investigated by the NYPD.