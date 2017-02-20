New scam targets 'cheating' men (and their wallets)

The letter warns that the sender knows you cheated on your spouse, but police say it's really a plot to get your hard-earned money.People are being mailed letters that say "I know you have cheated on your wife."But what seems like a case of blackmail is actually a scam.Police departments are warning people not to fall for the letters that are now popping up in Virginia.Even people who weren't married received the mail.The letter demands recipients pay $2,000 or else family and friends will be sent evidence of the supposed affair.Federal law enforcement is looking for who is responsible.