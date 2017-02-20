  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BLACKMAIL

New scam targets 'cheating' men (and their wallets)

Investigators say this letter is a scam!

The letter warns that the sender knows you cheated on your spouse, but police say it's really a plot to get your hard-earned money.

People are being mailed letters that say "I know you have cheated on your wife."

But what seems like a case of blackmail is actually a scam.

Police departments are warning people not to fall for the letters that are now popping up in Virginia.

Even people who weren't married received the mail.

The letter demands recipients pay $2,000 or else family and friends will be sent evidence of the supposed affair.

Federal law enforcement is looking for who is responsible.
