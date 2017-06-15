EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1787390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will two year old mystery be solved?

The medical examiner's office recently released new information about the skeletal remains found in a Heights home in March.According to the report from the medical examiner, they were unable to determine the manner or cause of death because the remains were skeletonized.The remains were carried out of a home on Allston Street on March 4, according to the Houston Fire Department.The skeleton was found in the attic by someone who was renting it."They were moving boxes into the attic," said the father of one of the new renters. "They noticed a gap in the plywood and looked inside with a flashlight."The skeleton was in a crawl space, between the boards on the attic floor and the sheet rock on the ceiling.All that was found was "just bones," said HPD homicide detective Jason Fay. "There was some tattered cloth but not sure it was just scraps drug in by wild animals."Detectives attempted to contact previous tenants of the home, but confirm there was a missing persons report filed for 61-year-old Mary Cerruti, a woman who lived at the same address two years ago.Cerruti's ex-husband, David Cerutti, said they divorced 25 years ago, he was notified when she was reported missing, but hasn't received any news since then.Cerruti was an only child with a few close family members.According to a neighbor, Cerruti kept to herself and surrounded herself with several cats. The neighbor said police went inside Cerruti's house and found all of her cats dead, but never found her. The house sat empty until the new tenants moved in and found these remains.Michael Nassif bought the house after Cerruti disappeared in 2015.Nassif put it up for sale for $400,039 later in March, but he was having troubling selling it. It is now listed at $475,000, or you can rent it out for about $1,600 a month.