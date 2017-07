EMBED >More News Videos Residents also claim that this complex has had electrical fires and AC units on fire in the last six months.

Emergency crews have responded to a 3-alarm apartment fire at the 15000 block of FM2100 Road.Firefighters have blocked FM 2100 Road in both directions.Neighbors in the apartment complex say they rescued woman in a wheelchair from one of the two apartments damaged.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.