NEWS
Neighborhood on edge after KKK flyers found
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 09:55PM
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A neighborhood is on edge after KKK flyers were distributed in Texas City.
Coming up on Eyewitness News at 10, ABC13's Chauncy Glover will have reaction from residents in the area.
