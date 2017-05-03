An unattended candle is to blame for a house fire in southwest Houston.Just before midnight, the house on Dragonwick erupted in flames.An elderly woman was pulled from the home by a neighbor. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Fire crews said the woman suffered smoke inhalation, while Marcus Miereles, the man who rescued her, had cuts on his arm after breaking a window to get inside the home."I just ran over there, started kicking doors and windows to get her out, but they had burglar bars," Miereles said. "I tried to rip the AC out."Miereles said he wasn't even thinking, he just knew someone had to help his neighbor escape the blaze."We just ran and did it," he said. "I would hope someone would do that for us."The fire spread quickly through the one-story house, which is said to be a total loss.