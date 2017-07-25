A woman in Gastonia, North Carolina is behind bars charged with plotting to kill her husband.Authorities say Jessica Philbeck tried to hire a hitman to carry out the murder.Philbeck appeared before a judge Monday afternoon still wearing a big wedding ring.She was locked in a bitter custody battle with her husband over one of their kids.The magistrate judge told Philbeck if she makes her $1 million bond, she cannot have any contact with her husband.Gastonia is about 20 miles west of Charlotte.