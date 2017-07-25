NEWS

North Carolina woman allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill husband

North Carolina woman allegedly tries to hire hitman to kill husband (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

GASTONIA, North Carolina --
A woman in Gastonia, North Carolina is behind bars charged with plotting to kill her husband.

Authorities say Jessica Philbeck tried to hire a hitman to carry out the murder.

Philbeck appeared before a judge Monday afternoon still wearing a big wedding ring.

She was locked in a bitter custody battle with her husband over one of their kids.

The magistrate judge told Philbeck if she makes her $1 million bond, she cannot have any contact with her husband.

Gastonia is about 20 miles west of Charlotte.

