GASTONIA, North Carolina --A woman in Gastonia, North Carolina is behind bars charged with plotting to kill her husband.
Authorities say Jessica Philbeck tried to hire a hitman to carry out the murder.
Philbeck appeared before a judge Monday afternoon still wearing a big wedding ring.
She was locked in a bitter custody battle with her husband over one of their kids.
The magistrate judge told Philbeck if she makes her $1 million bond, she cannot have any contact with her husband.
Gastonia is about 20 miles west of Charlotte.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff