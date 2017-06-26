NEWS

N. Carolina teen turns up in Georgia after a year missing

NC teen missing over a year found in Georgia

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said Sunday the 17-year-old girl is reunited with her parents after being found overnight at a home in Duluth, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Agents arrested Michael Wysolovski on charges that include sex offenses, cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

The girl was 16 when she left home near Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2016.

WBTV reported last year her parents found a diary detailing plans to run off with an older man she met online. Her father said the man "gradually wormed his way into her good graces."

It's unknown if Wysolovski has a lawyer.

