Residents warned repairs to natural gas equipment will involve flame, noise, odor
CenterPoint Energy needs to make some repairs to equipment, and they're cautioning residents in the northwest Harris County to expect a large flame, loud noise, and natural gas odor. (KTRK)

CenterPoint Energy needs to make some repairs to equipment, and they're cautioning residents in the Cypress area to expect a large flame, loud noise, and natural gas odor.

The equipment was damaged by recent lightning. The repairs, expected to begin at 7pm, will involve a flare of up to 30 feet in the Brigeland community. The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department cautions this will emit large amount of noise and flame. It may be accompanied by a strange smell, but this is not a gas leak.

All local agencies have been informed. CenterPoint says the flaring operation is expected to be over by 10pm.
