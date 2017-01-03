There will be a visible flame that those traveling in the immediate vicinity may see. #hounews — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) January 3, 2017

CenterPoint Energy needs to make some repairs to equipment, and they're cautioning residents in the Cypress area to expect a large flame, loud noise, and natural gas odor.The equipment was damaged by recent lightning. The repairs, expected to begin at 7pm, will involve a flare of up to 30 feet in the Brigeland community. The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department cautions this will emit large amount of noise and flame. It may be accompanied by a strange smell, but this is not a gas leak.All local agencies have been informed. CenterPoint says the flaring operation is expected to be over by 10pm.