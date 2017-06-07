  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Harris County Sheriff to give update on Denny's fight that killed John Hernandez
NEWS

NASA to introduce new astronaut candidates

EMBED </>More Videos

Vice President Mike Pence will come to Space City for NASA's announcement of the next generation of astronaut candidates. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After more than 18,000 applications, NASA has narrowed down the search for its new astronauts.

The announcement to name the astronauts will be at Johnson Space Center at 1 p.m. with Vice President Mike Pence in attendance.

Twelve candidates were chosen, and after two years of training, they could potentially travel to the International Space Station, the moon or even Mars on NASA's next-generation Orion spacecraft.

The candidates will report to Johnson in August to begin their training in spacecraft systems, spacewalking skills, teamwork, Russian language and other necessary skills.

After the event, Pence will tour the mission control center and receive a briefing about current spaceflight operations.

Eyewitness News will live stream the announcement on the ABC13 app.

