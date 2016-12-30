A shocking act of vandalism is under investigation in Highlands this morning.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is at a home on San Jacinto Street at South 4th Street, where a burned out SUV sits in the driveway.Spray painted repeatedly in big red letters is the N-Word. The racial epithet can be seen scrawled on the white, one-story house and the silver vehicle over and over again.The single father who lives inside the home said he moved in back in March or April, but has owned the property for some time.The victim, who is black, says he didn't even realize what happened until he walked out to find fire trucks in his front yard this morning.The man tells Eyewitness News that someone drove by the house back in 2014, screaming the N-word and telling him to get out.Now he's moving into the new year with uncertainty about who did this.The man lives with his three children and two stepchildren, ages 18 months to 13 years old.Only one thing is clear, he says: he's not leaving, and he's not scared. The man also said he was determined not to let the people who did this win.His message to the person or persons who did this was to "get a life" and to "move on.""You don't have to be so hateful," he said.There was no indication whether investigators knew who did this or when.We have a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest details as we get them.Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.