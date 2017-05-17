Mystery deepens after missing man found safe in SW Houston

Have you seen this man? pic.twitter.com/vdEI0Zj6di — Tracy Clemons (@TracyABC13) May 17, 2017

Friends and family of a missing man who vanished after a weekend beach party are relieved after learning he was found safe overnight.There was growing concern after Dale Labang disappeared Saturday evening in southwest Houston.Labang left a beach party in Galveston Saturday evening and was supposed to go home to his apartment, rest up and head back out for drinks with friends.Instead, the 38-year-old medical sales rep texted a friend that he made it home, but was staying in because he was tired.Late Tuesday night, someone found Labang's car at his apartment. Police were called along with Texas EquuSearch, who greeted a "shocked" Labang at his front door.Although he appears healthy, a friend of Labang who is a doctor is said to be staying with him to ensure his safety.Labang's cousin, Mel Arenas, said the family did not suspect foul play, but could not explain where or why he vanished."There's a big question mark. We felt no one out there would harm Dale," Arenas said.Labang spent Saturday at the beach with friends. They say he seemingly vanished afterwards. Labang reportedly called his mom to celebrate Mother's Day, and then nothing.Earlier in the evening, Arenas told Eyewitness News there were questionable text messages received from Labang, but no one had physically seen him. Then, he didn't show up for work on Monday and Tuesday, an action his family described as out of the norm.His cousin filed a missing persons report with HPD. On Tuesday night, friends and colleagues filled the upstairs at Midtown Bar and Grille to piece together the puzzle surrounding Labang's disappearance.One friend mentioned getting a text from his phone Monday afternoon, but that it didn't sound like Dale's typical wording. The group called around to hospitals, from Houston to Galveston, in case he may have shown up to one of them.Texas EquuSearch was also working with them to find him.Frank Black with EquuSearch told reporter Tracy Clemons they were waiting to find Labong's vehicle.One of Labang's friends offered a $5,000 reward to help find hHis family said they hope no foul play is involved and that he's found alive and alright.