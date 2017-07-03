NEWS

'My son is gone': Family of man killed after being run over speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Uninvited guests leaving party fatally hit neighbor, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

By
NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
A neighborhood birthday party ended with two children watching their father, identified by family as Ray Jasso, fatally hit by an SUV.

"Those babies (saw) every single thing that happened. That's what really makes me angry," the victim's father Santiago Jasso said.

The Jasso family lives just yards from the cul-de-sac where the party was held.

"I'm not going to bring my baby back, but at least I can find the people that did this to my son," Santiago Jasso said.

Montgomery County investigators said up to 100 people were at the party when some uninvited men started a fight. As those men left, witnesses said they hit two men. The condition of the second man is unknown.

"My son is gone. I really want to happen is justice to be done," Jasso said.

Ray Jasso's daughters are just 8 and 10 years old. Witnesses said they were setting off fire works with their dad when he was hit.

Investigators are looking for a tan or cream colored SUV that reportedly hit Jasso.

Jasso's family said this is the first weekend Ray had visitation with his daughters in about a year.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newshit and runpartyMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Crash on I-45 in Galveston leaves father and son dead
Pickup used in attempted heist at Houston pharmacy
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
Police: 18 believed dead in fiery German bus crash
What you need to know about fireworks laws
More News
Top Stories
Crash on I-45 in Galveston leaves father and son dead
Pickup used in attempted heist at Houston pharmacy
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Police: 18 believed dead in fiery German bus crash
Show More
MEOW! Couple launches first cat cafe in Nashville
Going to Miami! 5 Astros players named to AL team
How to survive a rip current
18-year-old killed in shootout at house party
Missing 13-year-old found dead in Dallas; 2 arrested
More News
Top Video
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
MEOW! Couple launches first cat cafe in Nashville
Pickup used in attempted heist at Houston pharmacy
Police: 18 believed dead in fiery German bus crash
More Video