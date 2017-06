This video is not for the squeamish! A man in the United Kingdom got hit by an out-of-control bus - but then got up and walked away!You even see the man sliding along the sidewalk as pieces of an awning crash down on top of him.Seconds later, he gets up and walks calmly into a bar.Amazingly, he had just a few scrapes and bruises but will be okay.There's no word what caused the bus driver to lose control.