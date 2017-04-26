Residents in Houston's Museum Park neighborhood might want to rethink their security. Eyewitness News uncovered a recent rash of burglaries in the upscale area.Crooks hit up at least five homes in the last 10 days. Colin and Vanessa Frost caught the culprits on their home's surveillance system. The husband and wife told ABC13 their neighbor was burglarized Monday morning."Keep your eyes peeled. Keep your wits about you. Think about these extra security measures. Share your experiences," said Colin Frost. "We get the impression these are professional burglars, if you want to call it that. We think they're monitoring these neighborhoods."The security footage shows three men wearing hoodies and gloves. They scaled fence after fence.Just a few doors down from the Frost resident, neighbor Mark Tish spoke with Eyewitness News. He showed us how the trio made a hole through a fence in order to access more of the property. Tish said he keeps his shutters down on his ground floor windows to protect his home.If you have any information on the break-ins, contact HPD's Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900.