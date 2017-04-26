NEWS

Museum District residents go to extreme measures to deter thieves

EMBED </>More News Videos

Museum Park homes burglarized in daylight attacks (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Residents in Houston's Museum Park neighborhood might want to rethink their security. Eyewitness News uncovered a recent rash of burglaries in the upscale area.

Crooks hit up at least five homes in the last 10 days. Colin and Vanessa Frost caught the culprits on their home's surveillance system. The husband and wife told ABC13 their neighbor was burglarized Monday morning.

"Keep your eyes peeled. Keep your wits about you. Think about these extra security measures. Share your experiences," said Colin Frost. "We get the impression these are professional burglars, if you want to call it that. We think they're monitoring these neighborhoods."

The security footage shows three men wearing hoodies and gloves. They scaled fence after fence.

Just a few doors down from the Frost resident, neighbor Mark Tish spoke with Eyewitness News. He showed us how the trio made a hole through a fence in order to access more of the property. Tish said he keeps his shutters down on his ground floor windows to protect his home.

If you have any information on the break-ins, contact HPD's Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbreak-inburglarycrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
More News
Top Stories
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SE Texas through evening
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
Show More
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Former ABC13 reporter injured in car crash
United investigates giant rabbit that died on flight
More News
Top Video
FBI raids office building in central Houston
ABC13's Woman of the Week - Victoria Osteen
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Couple's idyllic prom entrance comes crashing down (the stairs)
More Video