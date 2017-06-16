The Harris County District Attorney's Office dismissed a murder charge and now investigators have renewed their search for a killer with the release of new surveillance video.The video shows the killer act with no hesitation. In a matter of seconds, it shows a man run over to end Julio Zuniga's life. Zuniga was 37 years old and a husband and father. He was shot to death February 15 as he was working on a car outside his home on Buffington Street in northeast Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office charged Edgar Vieyra, a family friend, with murder. Eyewitnesses identified him, according to court records.Thursday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office was forced to dismiss the charge, citing the reason as "unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt at this time."An office spokesperson told Eyewitness News "prosecutors felt the murder charge could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. As such, they had a duty to request the charge be dismissed at this time. The charge could be refiled in the future."As the murder charge was being dismissed, Vieyra was charged with indecency with a child. The victim, according to court records, was one of Zuniga's relatives. Family members believe the molestation accusation is the motive behind Zuniga's death.In January, the relative said she was molested. Zuniga helped report it. A month and a half later, he was dead.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about the man and his car seen in the security video. He is still free. Vieyra has a warrant out for his arrest for the indecency charge and investigators believe he may still be connected to the murder.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.