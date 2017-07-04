EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2179540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Housekeeper found elderly woman "brutally murdered" in home.

We're learning new details after police found a vehicle taken from the scene of a brutal murder in Hedwig Village.Investigators told Eyewitness News the 2011 red Cadillac sedan owned by Janiel Hooten Bernard, 79, was found on Houston's south side around 9 a.m. yesterday, even before her body was found.Bernard's housekeeper discovered her body inside her home on Capri Street on Monday afternoon.Police believe she was killed sometime Sunday evening. The victim's son told investigators he last spoke to his mother around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.The vehicle was found in the 2100 block of Van Cleve Street, and was taken by HPD for testing.Investigators said the area is a "common place" for people to abandon cars, and that the keys to the vehicle were found about 100 feet from the roadway.What we still don't know is how Bernard was killed. Police have been mum about details in her murder, but did say she was a woman with a particular set of habits.Bernard apparently kept very detailed notes and followed a specific routine, always locking her doors and never answering the door after dark.These facts have led police to believe she may have known her attacker. There was no sign of a break-in at her home, and it is possible she either let her attacker inside the home or they were waiting for her.Her wallet and Cadillac were missing when her body was found, but again, police have since recovered the stolen car.Hedwig Village Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Bernard's killer. If you have any information, you are urged to call police.