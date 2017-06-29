NEWS

Police seek man after fatal shooting in League City

Police seek man after shooting in League City (KTRK)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have issued a murder warrant for a man in the case of a deadly shooting in League City.

League City police said the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mayhill Ridge Lane. Officers were called to a disturbance involving three adults.

Shots were fired just as officers arrived. Police located 43-year-old Clarence Wayne Harris II, who was fatally wounded and 36-year-old Amanda Harris, who was injured at the scene. Harris was taken to an area hospital.

According to police, a party took place at the home in which the disturbance call originated.

Police identified 41-year-old Sayantan Ghose as one of the people involved in the disturbance and the person they are seeking. They said he has a shaved head and is of Pacific Island descent.

Police also said Ghose resides in the Sugar Land area and was last seen leaving the scene in a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate "DK6M556."

A resident living near the shooting scene expressed nervousness well after the incident happened.

"That's kind of a great concern to me, I hope they do catch him pretty soon--or that it's someone who is completely random and doesn't live around here," said Reid Amaro, a neighbor.

Anyone with information on Ghose's whereabouts is urged to call League City police at 281-332-2566.

Police have set a bond of $150,000 for Ghose.

