Murder-for-hire suspect denied bond

Leon Jacob is accused of hiring an undercover police officer to kill his ex-girlfriend.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The man accused of hiring an undercover officer to kill his ex-girlfriend will not get bond.

A judge made the decision about Leon Jacob this morning.

We also learned that Jacob's mother will be his co-counsel.

Defense attorney George Parnham submitted paperwork on March 30 to have himself removed from the case to defend Jacob.

Jacob and Valerie McDaniel were facing charges for allegedly hiring an undercover police officer to kill both of their exes.

Jeff Ehling update from Leon Jacob's court hearing.


ABC13 asked Parnham why he wanted to withdraw, but he did not explain.

George Parnham, an attorney who represented a suspect in a high-profile murder-for-hire case, discusses his decision to withdraw.



McDaniel was scheduled to be in court March 28, but she was found dead the day before after she apparently jumped off the 7th floor of a condo.

McDaniel ended her life and that will bring her case to a close once a death certificate is given to the court, which leaves Jacob to stand for trial for his alleged role in hiring a hitman.

According to charging records, the pair met the undercover officer -- posing as a hit man -- at an Olive Garden where they discussed plans for the killings and for further payments. McDaniel's ex-husband was allegedly supposed to be killed in a shooting that would be staged to look like a carjacking, according to Tom Berg, Harris County assistant district attorney.

Jacob is said to have loved McDaniel. His attorney asked the judge if he could be released from jail to attend McDaniel's funeral, but the judge refused.

Houston police found notes inside McDaniel's River Oaks-area condo that detailed instructions concerning her final wishes, including sealed letters addressed to family members.

