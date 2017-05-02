NEWS

Charges expected for suspect in deadly stabbing on University of Texas campus

EMBED </>More News Videos

Overnight, investigators continued their search for a motive in a deadly stabbing attack at UT-Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Police said murder charges are expected for the suspect in the University Campus stabbing that killed 1 student and injured three others.

The front of Gregory Gym where the stabbings happened is still closed off.

Officers with dogs were on campus early this morning, but there are also reminders that classes will continue today as a handful of students were already up walking around campus.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 dead, 3 injured in knife attack at UT-Austin
EMBED More News Videos

Police look for a motive in the deadly stabbing on the UT Austin campus that took the life of one student and wounded a few others.



Two of the four stabbing victims have been released from the hospital, but sadly Harrison Brown, a freshman from Graham, Texas, was killed.

The suspect has been identified as another student, 21-year-old Kendrex White.

Investigators do not believe he was targeting a group of people, despite rumors that he was going after fraternity members during the attack.

"This was not a conspiracy. This was not a person who had a vendetta against any particular group," UT Police Chief David Carter said.

Police said they have looked into White's history and said they believe he is suffering from mental health issues. Police said they discovered that White was involuntarily committed in another city and released.

We've also learned White was recently arrested by campus police for a DWI.


Investigators said White used a "Bowie-style" hunting knife and calmly walked around the plaza.

Video shows him being taken down by police.

"I just see everybody in a panic, in a frenzy, running away, and I look over towards the Gregory Gym area and I just see somebody like passed out on the floor, covered in blood," eyewitness Bryan Ramirez said. "I've never seen anything like this in my life, it's the craziest I've ever seen. I've never seen like horror-stricken faces like that in my life, it was just crazy, it was hectic."

Police said White walked up to a female student, kicked her out of the way and stabbed Brown. White calmly walked away and found another person sitting at a picnic table on the plaza. White stabbed him in the back of the head, police said.

White then walked toward the area of a food truck and stabbed a third and fourth victim.

He then went to the Jester West dorm where police found him walking toward more students with a knife. Two officers were able to take White down and into custody.

A murder charge and assault charges are pending against White.

EMBED More News Videos

UT President Greg Fenves talks to the media about the fatal stabbing on UT campus

UH students react to deadly attack on UT campus
EMBED More News Videos

University of Houston students are concerned about safety on campus after a deadly attack on the UT Austin campus.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsstabbinguniversity of texasman killedtexas newsAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dallas paramedic in 'critical but stable condition' after shooting, officials say
Trump threatens shutdown as Ryan defends spending deal
Michael Slager to plead guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Video shows two men fighting on flight to L.A.
More News
Top Stories
What you need to know about Harrison Brown
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off tonight
McDonald's debuts new French fry 'Frork'
Teachers, grab your Teacher Appreciation Week deals!
Spend $20 on some of the hottest summer concerts
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
Downtown freeway project promises to increase speeds
Show More
Thieves use power saw to steal ATM from Gallery Furniture
Police searching for fugitive sex offender in Houston
Lone Star showdown: Rockets roll over Spurs in Game 1
Good Samaritans rescue 2 children from floodwaters
Alabama woman takes anger out on man's car
More News
Top Video
Police searching for fugitive sex offender in Houston
Alabama woman takes anger out on man's car
Good Samaritans rescue 2 children from floodwaters
McDonald's debuts new French fry 'Frork'
More Video