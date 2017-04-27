He was drafted by the Army to serve his country in the 60s, but Ohio native Leon Dudley never imagined his name and social security number would be the only two things connecting him to a murder in Houston."It was holding our lives at a standstill," said his wife, Bonnetta Dudley.Bonnetta, 69, stood by her husband knowing he was not a killer."God has gotten us through this. We had an excellent lawyer," said Bonnetta.Their attorney, Catherine Samaan, said her client didn't fit the description of the suspect who shot and killed a man in November 1979 on the 9200 block of Buffalo Speedway and Main. That suspect had a very distinctive scar on his face."My client had no such scar," said Samaan. "The perpetrator was right-handed, my client was left-handed."Almost a year into the arrest, Dudley was finally cleared of the charges."(I was) relieved, extremely relieved. My husband more than me, because he was the one under the gun," said Bonnetta.The director of communications for the D.A.'s office sent the following statement:The family has no idea how this all happened, they just want to move past it."I'm glad it's over with. I'm sorry that somebody back in 1979 had to lose their life," added Bonnetta.