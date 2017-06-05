NEWS

'Multiple fatalities' after shooting at business near Orlando

Deputies said multiple people were killed in a shooting near Orlando.

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
Deputies said there are multiple fatalities after a shooting outside Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told ABC affiliate WFTV the situation is "contained," but did not elaborate on how many people were killed in the shooting.

A press conference is about to get underway, where we hope to learn more about what happened.



We do not know why the shooting happened or how many suspects and victims were involved.

Witnesses described on Twitter seeing a large police presence on Forsyth Road, between University and SR-50.

The shooting happened in an industrial area just outside of the Orlando city limits.


Officers are gathered outside a warehouse of some type, combing the area for clues.

There is yellow crime scene tape up around the area, and at least one officer and a K-9 officer were seen searching the parking lot.

The FBI is also at the scene assisting with the investigation.



Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

