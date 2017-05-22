Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

CONCERT CHAOS: This is what it looked like as people tried to exit the @ArianaGrande concert after a reported explosion (@JSMcbrearty) pic.twitter.com/ykqfUszySW — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Police are responding to reports of a serious incident at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom. Multiple fatalities and injuries have been confirmed by UK police."Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."Social media accounts say a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing. Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened."A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."It is unclear at this time what has happened, but social media posts say people were running out of the arena.The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.