Multiple agencies team up to tackle violent crime in Houston

Multiple law enforcement agencies are announcing they are joining forces to combat violent crime in the Houston area.Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez is holding a press conference downtown this morning to announce a new initiative alongside the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI, among other agencies.Officials from ICE, DPS and the U.S. Marshals Office are also attending the announcement.