MUGSHOTS: 12 arrested during 'crackdown on crime' in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Pct 5 Constables office arrests 12 in "crackdown."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Twelve people were arrested during a two-day crackdown on crime in Montgomery County, officials said.

Last Thursday and Friday, the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Office made the arrests -- which included people with felonies and warrants.

"The Precinct 5 Constables Department will continue to stay in the neighborhood and rid them of drugs and criminal activity," Captain Billy Masden said in a release.

Those arrested include:

Nikki Bilberry
Possession of meth
Forgery of government documents
Possession of controlled substance warrant

Andi Rae Schermerhorn
Possession of meth
Forgery of government documents
Failed to ID fugitive
Order of arrest felony
Two warrants

Gregory Joyner
Driving while license suspended
Possession of marijuana

Pablo Zepahua
Driving while intoxicated

Johnny Ratley
Driving while license invalid

Kelly Rice
Theft warrant

Martin Landenberger
Driving while license invalid

Bill Joe Kindred
Theft warrant
Brandt Headlee
Motion to revoke probation warrant

Heidi Bellamy
Five warrants for arrest

Regina Cherry
Possession of meth

Brooke Moore
Possession of controlled substance
Warrant for arrest

**NOTE: Those arrested have not been convicted of any crime.

