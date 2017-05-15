MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --Twelve people were arrested during a two-day crackdown on crime in Montgomery County, officials said.
Last Thursday and Friday, the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables Office made the arrests -- which included people with felonies and warrants.
"The Precinct 5 Constables Department will continue to stay in the neighborhood and rid them of drugs and criminal activity," Captain Billy Masden said in a release.
Those arrested include:
Nikki Bilberry
Possession of meth
Forgery of government documents
Possession of controlled substance warrant
Andi Rae Schermerhorn
Possession of meth
Forgery of government documents
Failed to ID fugitive
Order of arrest felony
Two warrants
Gregory Joyner
Driving while license suspended
Possession of marijuana
Pablo Zepahua
Driving while intoxicated
Johnny Ratley
Driving while license invalid
Kelly Rice
Theft warrant
Martin Landenberger
Driving while license invalid
Bill Joe Kindred
Theft warrant
Brandt Headlee
Motion to revoke probation warrant
Heidi Bellamy
Five warrants for arrest
Regina Cherry
Possession of meth
Brooke Moore
Possession of controlled substance
Warrant for arrest
**NOTE: Those arrested have not been convicted of any crime.
