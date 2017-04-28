NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer

Police are looking for the driver who killed a motorcyclist on Westheimer overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A motorcycle rider has died after he was struck by a driver, who then took off on Westheimer.

Crews have closed off Westheimer near Eldridge Parkway in both directions.

Police tell Eyewitness News a truck was going west on Westheimer around 1 a.m., when they crossed over a median into the eastbound lanes and hit the motorcycle head on.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Westheimer
Police say a motorcycle is dead after a violent crash on Westheimer



The victim was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, but he later died. All we know is the victim was in his 20s, and had been riding around with a friend.

Police believe the vehicle that hit him was a dark-colored Toyota with damage to the front, but they could not elaborate about the vehicle model.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

