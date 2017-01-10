NEWS

Mother wanted for beating and choking child

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Child Physical Abuse Unit are asking for your help in locating fugitive Ashley Noelle Kilpatrick, who is wanted for an injury to a child.

According to investigators, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 10:30am, Kilpatrick brutally assaulted a juvenile victim in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Ella Boulevard in Houston.

Kilpatrick is the mother of the victim and responsible for hitting the child in the face and head more than ten times with a closed fist, causing injury.

Reports say she slammed the juvenile victim's head into a wall and attempted to choke her.

Kilpatrick is described as a 31-year-old black female, 5'6" tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.
