NEWS

Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Tiffany Johnson, a mother of three from Concord, was in the Bahamas with husband when she was attacked by a shark last week.

BAHAMAS --
A North Carolina woman is back at home after surviving a terrifying encounter with a shark while on vacation.

Tiffany Johnson, a mother of three from Concord, was in the Bahamas with husband when the encounter happened last week.

The couple was on the last stop of their cruise when they decided to go snorkeling in a shallow reef.

"It just felt like I had bumped into something, so I just casually turned to my right to look ... my whole arm in its mouth, just floating there," she said.

Doctors in the Bahamas were able to save her life, but not her arm.

She credits her survival to her remaining calm and to her faith that God would save her.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newssharksshark attackvacationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US will not respond to Russian 'threats,' but talks ongoing
Penn State frat pledge 'looked like a corpse' before 911 was called: Detective
Court date reset for teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder
Dad says child choked during spanking, wife hid body
More News
Top Stories
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
GET READY: You'll be dodging downpours this morning
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Show More
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
Man finds doppelganger and gets released from prison
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
More News
Top Video
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
55 years later, veteran receives high school diploma
More Video