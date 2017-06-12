Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack

A North Carolina woman is back at home after surviving a terrifying encounter with a shark while on vacation.Tiffany Johnson, a mother of three from Concord, was in the Bahamas with husband when the encounter happened last week.The couple was on the last stop of their cruise when they decided to go snorkeling in a shallow reef."It just felt like I had bumped into something, so I just casually turned to my right to look ... my whole arm in its mouth, just floating there," she said.Doctors in the Bahamas were able to save her life, but not her arm.She credits her survival to her remaining calm and to her faith that God would save her.